Silver Alert canceled for 84-year-old man who wandered from hospital after suffering stroke

UPDATE: Richard Lemon has been found safe.

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Richard Lemon, who is described as a white male, last seen wearing a tan hat with blue writing on the front, a white shirt, blue jeans and brown hiking shoes.

His last known location is at OU Medical Center in north Oklahoma City Friday around 6:40 p.m.

Police say Lemon was a patient at the hospital who recently had a stroke and wandered out of the hospital.

If you have any information, call 405-271-4911.