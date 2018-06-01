× Sooners Rout Mississippi State in Regional Opener

Oklahoma’s baseball team scored the second most runs they’ve ever scored in an NCAA Tournament game, routing Mississippi State 20-10 in the NCAA regional opener in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday.

The Sooners jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first two innings, then fell behind 10-7 by the sixth inning, before exploding with a 9-run 7th inning, then adding four more runs in the 9th inning to win by 10.

Eight of OU’s nine hitters in the lineup had hits and runs scored, and seven of the nine had runs batted in.

Oklahoma did their damage without a home run, but did have seven doubles, with five of those coming in the ninth inning, including four in a row at one point.

Brandon Zaragoza was 4-for-7 with 4 RBI’s, while both Kyle Mendenhall and Blake Brewster were 3-for-5 with 3 RBI’s.

Justin Mitchell and Thomas Hughes also had three hits, with OU finishing with 22 hits for the game.

Five Sooner pitchers took the mound, with Kyle Tyler getting the win after coming on in relief of starter Jake Irvin.

Oklahoma will play Saturday at 4:00 pm against the winner of Friday night’s game between host Florida State and Samford.