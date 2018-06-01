Sunscreen dispensers installed across Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many families will be spending days in the sun, a local cancer center is working to make sure those families take precautions when it comes to skin cancer.

The Stephenson Cancer Center is partnering with the City of Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Zoo to make the city a ‘Sun Smart City.’

In all, the center has donated 20 free-to-the-public sunscreen dispensers that were recently installed at Oklahoma City parks, golf courses, trails, and the Oklahoma City Zoo.

“One in five Oklahomans will receive a skin cancer diagnosis in their lifetime and not having access to sunscreen shouldn’t be a cause,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “The dispensers will allow our residents and guests to enjoy Oklahoma City’s many beautiful parks and recreation areas while practicing sun safety.”

The dispensers will be supplied with broad spectrum sunscreen with at least 30 SPF protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

“Getting just one sunburn in your life, even during childhood, can more than double your risk of developing melanoma” said Ashley Watts, community outreach liaison for the Stephenson Cancer Center. “These dispensers will be located in popular outdoor areas around the city, making it easier for everyone to access sunblock and reduce their chances of skin cancer.”

The complete list of #SunSmartOKC sunscreen dispenser locations is:

Hefner Golf Course Clubhouse

Earlywine Golf Course Clubhouse

Trosper Golf Course Clubhouse

James Stewart Golf Course Clubhouse

Lincoln Park Golf Course Clubhouse

Memorial Park playground/sprayground

Earlywine Park playground

Wiley Post Park playground/sprayground

Stars and Stripes Park playground

Wheeler Park playground

Douglass Park playground/sprayground

Edwards Park playground

Southlakes Park playground

Southern Oaks Park playground

Woodson Park/ Whisenhunt Sports Complex playground

Oklahoma City Zoo.

“Skin cancer is one of the most easily preventable types of cancer,” said Watts. “Unfortunately, statistics reflect that over 850 Oklahomans will be diagnosed with melanoma and around 120 will lose their battle to it in 2018.”