Two charged after man is beaten with golf clubs at Kickingbird Golf Course

EDMOND, Okla. - It was chaos on the course.

Two men are now charged after a brutal assault at Kickingbird Golf Course in Edmond.

It started with an argument about a single player wanting to play through a foursome. That war of words soon turned violent.

"We don't normally have assault with a dangerous weapon calls at the golf course," said Jenny Wagnon, with the Edmond Police Department.

But this was not a normal day at Kickingbird Golf Course.

The 55-year-old victim told police one member of the foursome, 67-year-old Eddie Aday, approached him, saying that he works there, to which the victim replied that he didn't care.

"One of them is a volunteer at the golf course for us," Wagnon said. "He approached the single player, they got into an argument."

That's when the victim claims Aday got 'nose to nose' with him, so he took a step back because he's a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic and gets very nervous when others get into his personal space.

The victim claims when Aday approached him again, he pushed him away and that's when the fight escalated.

"It escalated to the point that the victim was being hit in the head with a putter and the top of his head and the front of the head, and then another member of that foursome hit him from behind," said Wagnon.

That other member, 72-year-old William Hickman, allegedly hit the victim on his buttocks and legs.

Finally, another member of the foursome stepped in and broke up the fight.

Both suspects claim the victim initiated the attack and that the two men were 'jousting back and forth,' but police say based on the victim's injuries and other evidence collected during their investigation, they don't believe that's true.

"The other two in the foursome were able to essentially give the same story as the victim," Wagnon said.

The victim had to get three staples and 10 stitches in his head.

Both suspects are now charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

No word yet on if Aday is still allowed to volunteer at the course.