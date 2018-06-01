Youngest victim shot at Louie’s On The Lake at Lake Hefner finally home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The youngest victim shot at Louie's On The Lake at Lake Hefner last week is finally home.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, police were called to Louie’s On The Lake at Lake Hefner following a reported shooting.

Family members say 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman shot Natalie Will, and her daughter, 12-year-old Syniah Giles, as they were walking into the restaurant.

Authorities say another young girl was also shot, and a man suffered a broken bone in the chaos after the shooting began.

After firing into the restaurant, investigators say Tilghman was confronted by two armed individuals. Officials say Tilghman was shot about 50 to 75 feet from the front door of the restaurant.

Giles' father told News 4 that Natalie Will and Syniah were shot after leaving Mama Rojas and going into Louie's. They were there for a birthday celebration for Niah's older sister, 14-year-old Shayla.

"From my understanding, it was a through and through. It went completely through her [Syniah] from her tailbone. It came out her stomach on the left side," said Giles.

After spending a week in the hospital, the 12-year-old girl is finally back home.

As her classmates celebrated the last week of school, Syniah was celebrating life.

“Like someone said, 'every day is a birthday right?'" said her grandfather Stephen Giles.

Family members told KJRH they are grateful the little girl is okay.

“It was a great moment, we were all just that thankful that the Lord was there for her, her sister, her mom," her grandmother, Carol Giles, said.

In a statement her parents said they can't thank everyone enough for their prayers.

“Life is short. Sometimes I think we have a tendency to take the precious things for granted," her grandmother, Nancy Gelino, said.

If you are looking to help the family, the community has created many ways for people to reach out.

Help with the family's medical bills here.

Help the family with meals here.

There is also a contribution account setup at all BancFirst locations.