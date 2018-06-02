Boyfriend arrested after shooting, killing girlfriend in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of his girlfriend, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday just after 5 p.m., Tulsa police responded to a home after a man called 911 saying he shot his girlfriend in the face, reports the Tulsa World.

When police arrived, the body of 73-year-old Patricia Duff was found on the back porch. She had died at the scene.

Officials say Duff’s boyfriend, 56-year-old Darius Hatfield was arrested for first-degree murder.

He allegedly told police he shot her in the face while they struggled over the firearm.

Authorities are still investigating.