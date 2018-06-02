HEAT ADVISORY: Mostly sunny, muggy weather to continue for several days

Crews investigate reported gas leak in west Oklahoma City

Posted 11:32 am, June 2, 2018, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews investigated a reported gas leak in west Oklahoma City Saturday morning.

Officials responded near Reno Ave. and S. Council Rd.

It is unclear if someone ran over a line, but Oklahoma Natural Gas has been notified.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of any injuries.

Streets in the area are blocked off while crews investigate.