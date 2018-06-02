“It was not a happy camper,” Woman shocked after snake climbs through air vent

LAMAR COUNTY, Tex. – A woman driving down the highway got a big surprise when a snake popped its head through her air vent.

“She said that she was driving down the road and she’d seen a snake crawl up on her windshield,” said Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Sanders.

Christina Seibel told KXII she didn’t know what to do.

“And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I going to do? I’ll just keep driving, it’ll go away,'” she said.

Seibel said she kept driving until she saw the snake pop its head through the air vent.

A good Samaritan stopped by to check on her.

“And he said, ‘Are you kidding?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m really serious and I’m so scared,'” said Seibel.

“She was beside herself and I was trying to help her, calm her, you know. ‘It’s okay, hey, we’ll get this taken care of, you know, shop’s just right up the road’, said Stan Shoemake, Service Advisor at A+ Automotive, a mechanic shop less than a mile away from where Seibel stopped.

“So that’s what we did. We drove up there and put the car on the lift, got it up there and we had to squirt some brake cleaner in there and once we did that it comes shooting out,” said Sanders.