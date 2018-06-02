New details released after man allegedly shoots, kills adopted father, sister 

ATOKA, Okla. – Officials are releasing new details of what happened before a man allegedly fatally shot two people and injured another.

On May 25, deputies with the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported shooting at a home.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KXII, 25-year-old Hershal Hatley said it started when his adopted sister, 33-year-old Sammi Williams, “accused him of molesting a 10-year-old girl.”

“We’re still investigating the allegations of the sexual abuse and the incident that occurred just prior to the shooting,” said Special Agent Donnie Long.

The affidavit says Hatley said he was going to sleep on the trampoline in the family’s backyard with two girls who were relatives. When one of the girls fell asleep, Hatley and the other girl allegedly went into the shop building.

Shortly after, Williams accused Hatley of molesting the girl and went inside the home to tell their adopted father, 73-year-old Richard Miller.

That’s when Hatley allegedly grabbed his 9 mm pistol and shot Williams and Miller, killing them.

“After he shot the two people there in the house, he came outside and shot another individual,” Long said.

Officials learned that third person, 35-year-old Brandon Aldava, had also been shot but had left the scene. Aldava was later treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Hatley then drove to Broken Bow to tell his biological sister what happened, and she called police.

“One of our agents in Idabel drove up to Broken Bow to interview Mr. Hatley and he confessed to what he had done,” Long said.

Hatley faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of shooting with intent to kill.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they are still investigating the case.