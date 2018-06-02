× Oklahoma City Thunder to premiere documentary on Nick Collison at Myriad Gardens for free

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder will premiere a documentary on Nick Collison at the Myriad Gardens next weekend that’s free to the public!

Last month, Collison announced he would be retiring after playing in the NBA for 15 seasons.

“My goal was always to make a career out of basketball, and I was blessed to be in the NBA for 15 seasons,” said Collison. “As my time as a basketball player comes to an end, I’m so grateful for my family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans, my hometown, Kansas University, the Thunder organization and everyone else who has helped me along the way. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. It has been an incredible journey that I’m proud of, and it would not have been possible to do it on my own.”

The documentary, titled “Mr. Thunder,” will celebrate the NBA veteran who became a stable force and important face of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The film is set over the final two weeks of Collison’s playing career, in which he reflects on his time in the NBA, the work and approach required to make it happen, and the relationships that made it special.

The two-week periods includes his final seven regular season games.

“You gotta dive on the floor, you do it,” he said. “You gotta set a screen, you do it. Take a hard foul, you do it. That’s what you’re supposed to do and I think that’s just how I play.”