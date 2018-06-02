HEAT ADVISORY: Mostly sunny, muggy weather to continue for several days

Search continues for “dangerous” man who escaped from jail

Posted 11:55 am, June 2, 2018, by , Updated at 11:57AM, June 2, 2018

Cayman Coleman

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Officials are still searching for a man who they consider to be dangerous after he escaped from jail.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, Okmulgee County officials said Cayman Coleman was unaccounted for.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed Coleman escaping from the east side of the jail around 5:30 a.m. in just his boxers.

Coleman was being held on rape charges.

“We’re going to say he’s dangerous, he escaped from a facility, being held on rape charges,” said Sheriff Eddy Rice with Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office.

Coleman has a rap sheet that goes back to 2014 with crimes like larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, obstructing an officer and the most recent – rape.

Friday night, officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office said Coleman was spotted in Okmulgee. However, by Saturday morning officials said the search was still active and ongoing.

It is unknown if he is armed, but he considered to be dangerous.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.