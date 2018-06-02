Survival Saturday for Sooner Softball at WCWS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's dream of a third straight national championship is still alive after an impressive Saturday.

The day started with Paige Parker pitching a complete game shut out of Arizona State. Parker was absolutely dealing. She struck out seven in the contest. However she had some help from her bats.

In the third, there was no score when Jocelyn Alo hit her 29th home run of the season to left field. That gave a the Sooners a 1-0 lead. As Parker kept the Sun Devils at bay, Leah Woodach, the senior who wasn't ready to see her career end, slapped a single out of the infield that scored Caleigh Clifton and Oklahoma had a two to nothing lead.

Of course the game was won when Paige Parker got the game winning strike out close it out. Oklahoma earned a 2-0 win and a date with Florida at Hall of Fame Stadium Saturday evening.

In the nightcap, it was an eerily similar game. Paige Parker said she wanted the ball so Patty Gasso gave it to her. And she wouldn't regret it. Parker sat down eight in another complete game shut out.

However, Jocelyn Alo didn't homer...in the third against Florida. She did it in the first. She hit a massive blast to left that gave Oklahoma a 1-0 lead. That gave Alo her 30th homer of the season. It tied her with former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain for most home runs by a freshman. A record she'll have a chance to break.

Parker got some help from her defense as well. Shelby Pendley made an impressive catch in center in the fifth falling on her bottom as she hauled it in.

In the 6th, Oklahoma got some insurance. After Florida walked the bases loaded (including Jocelyn Alo), Shay Knighten struck out but the ball got away and the Sooners added a run. 2-0 Oklahoma.

In the 7th, Florida had the tying run at the plate when Sydney Romero made the final out to help Oklahoma advance to Sunday. The Sooners will face Washington at noon giving them a chance at redemption from their 2-0 loss to open the Women's College World Series.

Oklahoma has to win two on Sunday if they hope to make it to the WCWS Championship series.