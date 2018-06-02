Texas woman dies, two children injured after crashing on I-35 in Oklahoma

SPRINGER, Okla. – A Texas woman died from her injuries after crashing on I-35 near Springer.

It happened Saturday around 12:30 p.m. on I-35 in the city limits of Springer in Carter County.

Officials say the 25-year-old woman was traveling on I-35 northbound when she departed the roadway to the right and over-corrected to the left, entered the center median, then entered a barrel roll, and overturned “an unknown number of times.” Her vehicle then came to a rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle in the southbound lanes on I-35.

Two children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash – an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say all seat belts were in use, including a child restraint.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.