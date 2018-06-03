× Cowboys Season Comes to an End in Regional

Oklahoma State’s season came to a close in DeLand, FL, but not without a fight.

The Cowboys took down USF and ended their season which gave them another crack at Stetson. In game one against the Bulls, OSU poured it on. Trevor Boone homered not once, but twice. Both times Boone blasted his shot to dead center field. The second one went more than 400 feet. Both home runs were of the two run variety.

The Cowboys were led in that contest by Jonathan Heasley. He pitched a complete game giving up seven hits, one run, and seven strikeouts. It helped the Cowboys take down South Florida 6-1.

OSU had a little more than an hour to get ready for red hot Stetson. The Hatters had won 17 straight games including their win on Saturday night over the Pokes.

Brady Basso was in charge of holding the Hatters at bay but it was a struggle. Especially in the third. Brooks Wilson and Jacob Koos both had a pair of two RBI doubles en route to an ten run inning.

Jack Perkins did the rest for the Hatters. He pitched his second complete game of the year with a career high tying 13 strikeouts.

The Cowboys couldn’t ever muster a comeback. Jon Littell singled in a run in his final at bat at Oklahoma State, but Stetson was too much. They picked up the 11-1 win ending Oklahoma State’s season. The Cowboys finish the year 31-26. Stetson is headed to their first ever super regional.

The Cowboys did have four players named to the DeLand All-Regional team, Andrew Rosa, Jonathan Heasley, Christian Funk and Colin Simpson.