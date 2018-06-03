× Crews battle fire in downtown Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Crews have battled a fire in downtown Guthrie.

The fire was reported on Sunday evening at the Kress Building in the 100 block of E. Oklahoma Ave.

Officials said the fire didn’t spread to surrounding businesses however an insurance agency, probation office and nutrition center inside the building suffered damage.

Callers tell News 4 there were about a dozen fire trucks in the area.

No other details, including a cause for the fire, have been released at this time.