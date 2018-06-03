× House engulfed in flames by early morning fire

OKLAHOMA CITY- Firefighters had an early morning wake up call after flames engulfed a metro home on Sunday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a home near N.E. 36th St. and Martin Luther King Blvd.

Officials say the house was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived on the scene.

The blaze caused the roof to partially collapse, and firefighters say the home appeared as if it was under construction.

An investigation is underway to determine what exactly caused the fire.