Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder following failed escape attempt

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City burglary suspect who was charged with first-degree murder following an escape attempt at a local hospital has been sentenced.

In April of 2017, Jimmy McCoy was arrested for a burglary at the Dungee Apartments in northeast Oklahoma City.

After he was taken into custody, police say McCoy suffered an apparent seizure and was taken to a nearby hospital.

“During this hospital stay, Mr. McCoy needed to use the bathroom. The officers did unlock his handcuffs that Mr. McCoy was wearing, so he could use the restroom facilities,” explains Capt. Bo Mathews, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

McCoy allegedly ran from the room, ran into Reginald Morrisey’s room and stood on him in an attempt to climb through the ceiling.

Morrisey died as a result of a blood clot, and McCoy was charged with first-degree murder.

On Friday, McCoy pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

According to online court records, McCoy received a life sentence with all but 11 years suspended.