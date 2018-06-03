× Police investigating double shooting in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. – Police are investigating a double shooting in Del City.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of S.E. 27th Street.

Police said two men were walking when two people in a tan vehicle opened fire on them. The men fired back at the vehicle but were both shot in the process.

One man was hit in the arm and the other in the hip or leg. They were taken to a hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

No other details have been released at this time.