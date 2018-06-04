3-year-old Indiana girl dies after being left in hot car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDERSON, Ind. – Detectives continue to investigate the death of a 3-year-old Indiana girl who they said was left in a hot car for about two hours, according to WXIN.

Police said the girl, identified as Hannah Grace Miller, of Anderson, was found unresponsive Sunday evening inside a car in the 1900 block of West 10th Street. It wasn't immediately known how she ended up in the vehicle.

Her father found her in the car and immediately started performing CPR. She was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. Sunday at St. Vincent Regional Hospital.

The Madison County coroner said the child's cause of death was acute heat exhaustion/overheating. No additional trauma was found and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Anderson Police Department Major Joel Sandefur said, during a press conference Monday, they were still in the early stages of the investigation and are working to gain a clearer picture of what happened.

“Well, we are investigating, so we want to do a thorough investigation that’s fair and accurate so, at that point, we’re just going to go into and let the evidence lead us and direct us in the direction that we need to go,” Sandefur said.

No criminal charges have been filed. Sandefur said the parents have been cooperating with the investigation.

KidsAndCars.org said Indiana ranks in the top 30 states with the most child hot car deaths. Indiana has seen 11 such cases since 1997.

So far this year, eight hot car deaths have been reported with four others pending coroner confirmation, the group said. This is Indiana's first pediatric vehicular heatstroke of 2018.