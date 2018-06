SULPHUR, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma man drowned while swimming at a lake on Saturday evening.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KXII that a drowning was reported at the Buckhorn Pavilion inside the Chickasaw National Recreation Area around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Park rangers say 28-year-old Daniel Walker was attempting to get a ball out of the lake when he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Crews found Walker’s body around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.