× Authorities searching for 70-year-old Oklahoma man who has been missing for two days

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a 70-year-old Oklahoma man who has been missing for two days.

John Fisher, 70, was last seen at his home in Ada on June 2nd.

Officials say Fisher has congestive heart failure and undiagnosed early stage Alzheimer’s.

His phone was last pinged in Midwest City; however, officials say his phone is no longer showing his location.

Fisher is a black male who was last seen wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a black veterans hat.

He may be driving a black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate, HFS-184.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call police.

KFOR is working on obtaining a photo of Fisher. So far, no photo has been provided.