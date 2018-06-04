Cooking with Kyle: Oven roasted Parmesan fries

This recipe is outstanding with assertive meats, such as steak or even hamburgers. It also pairs well with pork. Perfect for Fathers’ Day, it is easy and a real treat. Recipe may be halved or doubled as needed – serves 4.

2 Large or 4 Medium Russet potatoes

1 T olive oil

1 T Truffle oil (if you prefer not to use Truffle, use 2 T olive oil and place the minced garlic in the olive oil a day ahead of cooking)

2-3 cloves minced Garlic

1/4-1/2 t coarse salt

1/2 t coarsely ground black pepper

1/4 C grated Parmesan

Fresh, chopped parsley or rosemary for garnish.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Lightly spray a cookie or bakery sheet with oil.

Scrub potatoes and cut into fries or wedges, leaving skin on.

Mince garlic cloves.

In a bowl, combine oils and garlic. Whisk.

(If using only olive oil, combine a day ahead and let stand at room temperature until ready to roast the potatoes) Toss the cut potatoes in the oil to thoroughly coat.

Spread in one layer on sheet pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper

Place in preheated oven for roughly 40 minutes or until beginning to brown/turn golden.

Sprinkle with Parmesan.

Return to oven to continue roasting and until Parmesan is melting.

Remove from oven, allow to star for 10 minutes. Transfer to serving platter and garnish with parsley or rosemary.