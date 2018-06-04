“Dangerous” man who escaped from jail has been captured, Oklahoma officials confirm

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Officials say a man who they consider to be dangerous has been captured after he escaped from jail.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, Okmulgee County officials said Cayman Coleman was unaccounted for.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed Coleman escaping from the east side of the jail around 5:30 a.m. in just his boxers.

Coleman was being held on rape charges.

“We’re going to say he’s dangerous, he escaped from a facility, being held on rape charges,” said Sheriff Eddy Rice with Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office.

Coleman has a rap sheet that goes back to 2014 with crimes like larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, obstructing an officer and the most recent – rape.

Friday night, officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office said Coleman was spotted in Okmulgee. However, by Saturday morning officials said the search was still active and ongoing.

Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed with KFOR that Coleman had been captured.

No other details have been released at this time.

