EMSA: 23 people have called 911 for heat-related illnesses

OKLAHOMA CITY – As temperatures continue to rise across the state, paramedics are urging Oklahomans to use caution before going out in the heat of the day.

EMSA paramedics issued the first ‘Heat Alert’ of the summer on Thursday after responding to several heat-related calls.

Since then, officials say 23 people have called 911 for heat-related illnesses.

While the majority of those patients were transported in good condition, some were taken to local emergency rooms in critical condition.

EMSA is urging residents to use extreme caution when going outdoors. They say you should pr-hydrate before going outdoors and continue to hydrate while outside.

Take frequent breaks, wear light-colored clothing and stay away from alcohol and caffeine.

Officials say the ‘Heat Alert’ will remain in place until the temperatures decrease significantly.