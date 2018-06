OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are responding to a chlorine leak at the Hefner Water Treatment Plant.

The leak was reported around 9 p.m. on Monday at the plant in the 3800 block of W. Hefner Road in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials said they are investigating to find the source of the leak and that no evacuations have occurred at this time.

A Hazardous Materials Task Force was sent to the scene.

