Five inmates injured in fight at Oklahoma correctional center

HOMINY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a fight that left several inmates injured at an Oklahoma correctional center.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says five inmates were injured on Saturday at the Dick Connor Correctional Center.

The fight took place between rival groups of individuals housed at the medium-security prison for men in Hominy.

Two inmates were flown to a hospital and another was rushed to a Tulsa hospital by ambulance. Two others were treated for their injuries at the prison.

At this point, it is unclear what led to the fight.