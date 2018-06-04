ODOC: Probation and Parole Services office a total loss after fire in downtown Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Authorities say they are scrambling following a fire at a historic building in downtown Guthrie.

Officials tell News 4 that a new tenant in one of the offices inside the Kress Building was renovating the unit when they smelled smoke.

When crews arrived, they say heavy smoke was found inside the building. Fortunately, they were able to quickly put out the fire.

The fire was contained to the Logan County Probation and Parole Office, and they say the way the building was built helped contain the blaze.

“These old buildings have been here one hundred plus years, and today is a testament to how well-built they are. You know, this fire was very likely burning for several hours in the back of this building and just luckily, we had someone inside the building that smelled smoke,” said Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow.

Now, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is working to finalize arrangements for a temporary location for reporting visits with Logan County offenders.

Officials say the ODOC Probation and Parole Services satellite office is believed to be a total loss. The office, which was home to three officers and one training officer, served over 200 offenders.

Offenders should contact their officers at the numbers below:

PPO Julie Hensley: (405) 315-9800

PPO Ron Shipman: (405) 315-9792.

If offenders have issues contacting their officers, they can call the statewide Probation and Parole Services office at (405) 425-2696.