Oklahoma couple found dead inside their home

OWASSO, Okla. – A couple was found dead inside their Oklahoma home by police after family members became concerned about them.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were asked to check on the welfare of a couple in the 8000 block of N. 120th East Ave.

When authorities arrived at the home, they found the couple dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police don’t believe there was any known threat to the couple. They tell KJRH that they are not searching for any suspects at this time.

So far, the victims’ identities have not been released.