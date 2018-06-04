× Oklahoma defendant in fake cancer case arrested again

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Edmond man accused of faking his own cancer to score tens of thousands of dollars in donations from church members is in trouble with the law again.

Last year, Alodis Reynolds, 51, was arrested and charged with several felony crimes in connection with accusations of faking his own cancer in order to scam donations from church members.

In April 2017, detectives arrested Reynolds after a months-long investigation revealed he didn’t have cancer.

In fact, he’d never had cancer.

Reynolds’ fiance turned him into police, which initiated the investigation.

She had helped him raise money from church members for years before discovering his cancer was a lie.

His attorney told News 4 he was going to plead guilty and repay his victims.

However, Oklahoma County court records shows his case is still making its way through court.

Last Tuesday, Reynolds was arrested again for a different crime.

An Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy pulled him over on I-44 near May because he was driving a car with a stolen license plate.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Reynolds admitted he knew the tag didn’t belong on the car.

According to the officer’s report, the vehicle Reynolds’ was driving was supposed to have a Texas license plate.

The plate on his vehicle had been reported stolen out of Edmond.

Reynolds’ was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of receiving stolen property.

News 4 will continue to follow the case.