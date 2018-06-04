× Oklahoma family fighting against time, insurance company

OKLAHOMA CITY – David Thompson beat Stage IV Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma after being diagnosed in November of 2017.

Now, he’s in another fight; this time, with his insurance company.

Thompson wants to go to MD Anderson to do a clinical trial of the drug, Keytruda.

The family says it would substantially increase his odds of long-term survival.

But Thompson and his family say despite having clinical trial benefits under their Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma policy, BCBS of OK has denied the trial.

They also say the company has refused to provide a copy of the peer-to-peer denial so that they can appeal.

And they say they are in a race against time.

Thompson must begin the trial with 60 days of his stem cell transplant, which means he now has less than 200 hours.

We have contacted BCBS of Oklahoma and they are looking into the case.