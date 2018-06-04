× OU’s Two-Sport Star Kyler Murray Picked 9th in MLB Draft

Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray was picked 9th overall in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft by the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

Murray is the leading candidate to be OU’s starting quarterback next season, but he will be offered millions of dollars to sign with the A’s.

Most observers believe Murray will play football for the Sooners this fall, then take up his pro baseball career following that.

Murray becomes the 11th Sooner player drafted in the top ten of the MLB Draft since 1967, and is the highest pick since Jonathan Gray went third overall in 2013.

In 2018, Murray hit .296 with 10 home runs and 47 runs batted in, with 10 stolen bases in 51 games played.