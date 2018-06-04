Two in custody after high-speed chase through the metro ends at Oklahoma City mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people are in custody following a high-speed chase throughout the metro area.

Officials say it all started around 2:40 p.m. on Monday when an officer spotted a stolen vehicle near S. Bypass Terrace and S.W. 59th St.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the dark blue Dodge Charger sped away, leading police on a pursuit.

After about 15 minutes, the officers terminated the ground pursuit but kept Air One over the vehicle.

Investigators say the driver continued toward Cashion, where officers with the Cashion Police Department took over the pursuit. The suspect eventually headed back toward Oklahoma City and ended up at Quail Springs Mall.

The suspect, who was identified as 36-year-old Myron Watson, was taken into custody inside the mall. The female passenger was also taken into custody.

Watson was taken into custody on complaints of aggravated eluding and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.