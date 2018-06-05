2 arrested after road rage incident in Edmond leads to shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Two men have been arrested after a terrifying road rage incident that led to a shooting.

It started around midnight near I-35 and Waterloo.

"We had a call. Some people heading southbound on I-35, got into a verbal road rage argument," said Jenny Wagnon with the Edmond Police Department.

That's how it started, but things escalated pretty quickly from there.

"When they approached about the 2nd Street exit, they were still headed southbound, there were shots fired," Wagnon said.

According to police, Dustin Meadows and Reese Hand were inside one of the vehicles and they allegedly pulled out a shotgun and started shooting at the other vehicle.

"We had three people in that vehicle. None were hurt, luckily. But, the gunshots did go into the car and stopped just short of the rear side passenger," Wagnon said. "We put out the call and, luckily, Oklahoma City police officers were right here on I-35 and were able to stop our suspect."

Both Meadows and Hand were taken into custody.

"It happened pretty quickly but, luckily, we had some Oklahoma City police officers that were able to stop it just a few miles south," Wagnon said. "We're just lucky that it ended the way that it did."

Meadows and Hand were both booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on several counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Meadows also faces a charge of possession of a firearm with a previous felony conviction.