Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in connection to deadly stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who is wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 9:40 p.m. on June 2, officers were called to a stabbing in the 700 block of N.E. 26th St.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found 27-year-old Evan Stehle dead from stab wounds.

On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Tony Lee Tarver for one count of first-degree murder.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, family members told police that Evan Stehle had told Tony Tarver to stay away from his apartment.

On June 2, the victim’s wife says Tarver knocked on the door, and Stehle told him to leave. When Tarver tried to get into the apartment, a fight ensued.

Stehle’s wife told police that she “saw Tarver on top of the victim making stabbing motions. The victim crawled back to the apartment and collapsed on the floor.”

After seeing a photograph of Tarver, the victim’s wife said that he was “the man who murdered my husband.”

The affidavit states that witnesses reported looking outside after hearing a commotion. They reported that Stehle fell to the ground and the suspect “got on top of the victim and stabbed the victim several times in the back.”

According to online court records, Tarver is currently on probation for a shooting with intent to kill conviction.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.