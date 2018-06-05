× EMSA lifts ‘Heat Alert’ following temperature drop

OKLAHOMA CITY – Slightly cooler weather has caused EMSA paramedics to lift a ‘Heat Alert’ that was issued last week.

EMSA paramedics issued the first ‘Heat Alert’ of the summer on Thursday after responding to several heat-related calls.

Since then, officials say 23 people have called 911 for heat-related illnesses.

While the majority of those patients were transported in good condition, some were taken to local emergency rooms in critical condition.

Even though the alert has been lifted, EMSA is still urging residents to use extreme caution when going outdoors. They say you should pr-hydrate before going outdoors and continue to hydrate while outside.

Take frequent breaks, wear light-colored clothing and stay away from alcohol and caffeine.