Fire officials: Road in northeast Oklahoma City reopened after natural gas line leak

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers were encouraged to avoid an area in northeast Oklahoma City following a natural gas leak.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said that a gas line was hit and leaking near Martin Luther King Blvd. and California.

Drivers were asked to avoid Martin Luther King Blvd between Reno and N.E. 4th St. as crews deal with the natural gas leak.

Please avoid MLK between Reno and NE. 4th as crews deal with this natural gas leak. This section of roadway is being shut down. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) June 5, 2018

An hour later, officials learned that the utility company had repaired the line and Martin Luther King was reopened.