Former Oklahoma elementary school principal charged with child abuse

HARRAH, Okla. – A former Oklahoma elementary school principal is charged with child abuse after he allegedly injured a 6-year-old girl.

Douglas Parker is also a pastor at Dale Baptist Church and was the principal at Virginia Smith Elementary.

Court documents said Douglas allegedly committed the felony by “forcefully grabbing and pulling her, wrapping his hands around her neck and chin and forcefully moving her head, and/or forcefully pushing her nose and face into the foot causing injury.”

The Harrah School Board had no comment, and Parker is no longer with the district.