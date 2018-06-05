Lake Hefner restaurant shooting victim speaks for the first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Like most teenagers, Alex Speegle was focused on her phone as she walked into Louie's On the Lake with friends.

That's when she was startled by what sounded like fireworks.

“I did not see him until we heard the firecrackers. I saw out of my vision concrete flying up," Speegle said.

And then she saw Alexander Tillghman standing in the grass with a Ruger 9mm.

“She described him to a T; so close she knew his eye color,” Shelly Lee, Alex's mother, told News 4.

Bullets sprayed the restaurant, sidewalk and three innocent people, including Alex.

“It feels like someone is pouring gasoline and lighting it on fire. It hurts," she said.

Shelly had just gotten off work when she got the call.

“My immediate response in that statement was, 'What? What?'" she said.

But she was comforted knowing her daughter was not alone. A doctor came out of nowhere to help.

“She told me she had an audible voice that told her, the audible voice said, 'Are you going to run or go toward her?' She stopped and said out loud, 'I'm going toward her.' She ran toward her and pushed her into the bushes and started tending to her injuries,” Lee said.

“It might be small. It might be huge, but I know He has a great plan for me," she said.

