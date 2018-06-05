Man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of family members

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a man has been charged in the deaths of his father and his grandmother.

On May 28, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were called to a home just south of Holdenville after two bodies were found.

53-year-old Ronny Key and 73-year-old Katherine Fritz were found murdered inside their home.

OSBI agents arrested 30-year-old Rodney Key for the murder of his father and the woman, who the Shawnee News-Star identified as his grandmother.

Rodney Key was already in the Pottawatomie County Jail for being in possession of a stolen vehicle when officials determined he “was responsible for their murders.”

On Tuesday, the district attorney filed two counts of first-degree murder, one count of possession of a firearm and one count of forcible robbery against Rodney Key.

He is being held without bond.