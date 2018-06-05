Oklahoma authorities increase reward in horrific double-homicide case that still has investigators searching for clues

BACHE, Okla. – State authorities are still searching for clues in connection to the mysterious August 2016 murders of two Oklahoma women.

Totinika Elix, 23, and her friend Emily Morgan, 24, were found shot to death in their car in Pittsburg County at the end of August 2016.

Emily’s mother, Kim Morgan, said her daughter and Totinika drove from Oklahoma City to the McAlester area one night in August.

“For some reason, she felt she needed to go that night,” Kim said.

Their bodies were found inside Emily’s car, which was parked in front of a vacant home in Bache.

Totinika and Emily were both mothers who leave behind grieving families.

Emily’s mother even took purchased a billboard advertisement, hoping it would lead to someone coming forward with information.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been investigating the case for nearly two years, but has yet to make any arrests.

The OSBI has interviewed numerous people, collected evidence and served several search warrants all to no avail.

The horrific murders remain a mystery.

Now, the OSBI is offering up a $10,000 reward for information on the murders.

OSBI hopes a sizeable reward will encourage someone with information to come forward.

If anyone has information, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video