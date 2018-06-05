Oklahoma City Council appoints interim commissioner following resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Following the resignation of an Oklahoma City councilman, the Oklahoma City Council has named an interim councilman.

Last month, 35-year-old John Pettis, Jr. was charged after he allegedly stole at least $165,000 from organization under his control and using the funds for personal use. He is also accused of never filing income tax returns for his consulting business. In fact, the state says it has no record of Pettis ever filing a tax return.

Pettis pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of embezzlement and one count of tax fraud.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pettis, an Oklahoma City Councilman for Ward 7, resigned from the seat.

Late last month, the Oklahoma City Council voted to seek applicants for an interim representative for the vacated Ward 7 Council seat.

On Tuesday, the council appointed Ward 7 Planning Commissioner Lee E. Cooper, Jr. as the interim representative for the vacated seat,

Cooper will be sworn in at the start of the June 19 meeting and immediately take his seat.

Officials say he will serve until voters elect to fill the remainder of the current four-year term, which is set to end in April of 2021.

Residents will head to the polls on Aug. 28 to select a replacement, with a potential runoff on Nov. 6.