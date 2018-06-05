Oklahoma City police release body camera footage of aftermath of Lake Hefner shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re getting a better idea of the chaos outside of a popular restaurant following a random shooting last month.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on May 24, police were called to Louie’s On The Lake at Lake Hefner following a reported shooting.

In all, officials say there were four people who were injured as a result of the shooting. However, not all of them suffered gunshot wounds.

Family members say the suspect shot Natalie Will, and her daughter, 12-year-old Syniah Giles, as they were walking in front of the restaurant.

Family members tell News 4 that Will was grazed by a bullet and did not require surgery. Syniah was shot near the tailbone area and she spent a couple of hours undergoing surgery.

Another man suffered an injury to his arm as he reportedly tried to run from the restaurant following the shooting.

Officials later determined another young girl, Alex Speegle, was also hit by the gunfire.

Speegle suffered a shattered collarbone from a bullet and another one when into her right arm.

When officers arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting, authorities say they discovered the alleged shooter, 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman, dead outside of the restaurant.

Investigators say Tilghman was shot outside the restaurant by two armed civilians, identified as 35-year-old Juan Carlos Nazario and 39-year-old Bryan Whittle.

They told the gunman several times to drop his weapon, and shot him when he refused.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera footage from several officers who arrived at the scene moments after the shooting ended.

The footage shows several officers running to the restaurant. The officers knew that the alleged gunman had been shot, but many were not sure where he was.

As they rushed into Louie's On the Lake, they told patrons and employees to put up their hands and asked if anyone had been shot.

The video stops before they reached any of the victims.

Fortunately, all of the victims are expected to make a full recovery.