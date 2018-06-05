Oklahoma City Public Schools to provide free meals throughout the summer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Even though class is out for the summer, a local school district is making sure that students are fed.

The Oklahoma City Public School District will provide nutritious summer meals at no cost to students at parks, splash pads and schools across the metro until Friday, July 20.

“Many of our 46,000 students rely on the free meals served at our schools each day,” said OKCPS Acting Superintendent Rebecca Kaye. “Studies show that hunger is one of the most severe roadblocks to the learning process, and lack of nutrition during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor performance once school begins again. By providing healthy school meals, OKCPS is making sure that our most vulnerable children are not going hungry during the summer. We are also very grateful to our partners at OKC Parks & Recreation, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Feed the Children, and the many community agencies who have volunteered to open their doors and extend services to support our kids and families throughout the summer.”

Meals will be available Monday through Thursday at school locations, and will be available Monday through Friday at offsite locations. The summer feeding program is available to any child under 18 years of age.

“OKCPS continues to support the students and community of Oklahoma City by providing summer breakfast and lunch at no cost to all children 18 years old and under,” said Kevin Ponce, OKCPS Director of School Nutrition Services. “Young minds and bodies still need the nourishment. We realize that when school is out, there is still an opportunity to assist whenever possible. I’m proud that our community can count on OKCPS to be there for the children of Oklahoma City.”

Feeding sites will include 12 elementary schools, two high schools and 19 offsite locations. Lunch will be provided at the offsite locations, and both breakfast and lunch will be provided at the school sites.