Oklahoma City’s general fund budget increased due to sales tax revenue

OKLAHOMA CITY – City officials say we are seeing the effects of a sales tax increase that was approved last year.

The Oklahoma City Council approved a $1.56 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The General Fund budget received a 10.8 percent increase from the current fiscal year’s budget.

Officials say the boost is largely from the permanent 1/4 cent sales tax passed in the Better Streets, Safer City bond election. However, they say there has also been modest growth in sales tax revenue.

The budget includes a net increase of 37 authorized city staff positions.

“Fiscal year 2019 may prove to be an important bridge year as we have moved out of the regional recession and are in a time of growth,” said City Manager Jim Couch. “The next several years hold many significant milestones for the City as we deliver on the commitments to our residents to improve transportation options and the quality of our roads, enhance public safety, and put bold new projects like Scissortail Park, the Oklahoma City Streetcar, the new convention center and the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum into operation. We have strong momentum in Oklahoma City and we want to continue that into the future.”