Oklahoma DEQ issues Air Quality Health Advisory

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Environment Quality issued an Air Quality Health Advisory Tuesday.

Those with lung or heart disease should be aware that increased pollution may cause them to experience adverse health effects.

Unhealthy levels of ozone can cause throat irritation, coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, increased susceptibility to respiratory infection and aggravation of asthma and other respiratory ailments. These symptoms are worsened by exercise and heavy activity.

Children, older adults and people with underlying lung diseases, such as asthma, are at particular risk of suffering from these effects. As ozone levels increase, the number of people affected and the severity of the health effects also increase.

To help avoid ozone formation and reduce your exposure: