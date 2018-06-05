Oklahoma man continues fight with insurance company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - David and Kathy Thompson said their fight with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma is far from over and their timeline just got even shorter.

David fought and won a battle with Stage IV Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and recently had a stem cell transplant.

He is a candidate for a clinical trial at MD Anderson for the drug Keytruda, which doctors said could prolong his life.

The actual drug is covered by the sponsor of the trial, but the Thompsons need their insurance company to cover the routine patient costs while he’s in the trial, like hospital visits and lab tests.

But, they’ve been denied by Blue Cross Blue Shield even though clinical trial coverage is part of their policy.

Doctors told David he had to start the trial within 60 days of his stem cell transplant. That means David has to be at MD Anderson by Thursday.

On Monday, State Insurance Commissioner John Doak got involved and told the Thompson family they were approved for the coverage.

But, just 30 minutes later, the family said a representative with BCBS of Oklahoma told them they were not and they were still looking into it.

The Thompson family is left frustrated and angry, saying time is running out for them to get David the potentially life-saving treatment.