Oklahoma man flown to hospital in critical condition after collision with semi

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. – A man was flown to the hospital after crashing with a semi in Atoka County.

It happened Monday near Lane, Oklahoma, around 7:15 a.m.

Officials say a 58-year-old man was driving northbound on a county road when he “attempted to cross divided SH3 and failed to yield from stop sign.” A semi driving westbound on SH3 hit the man’s pickup, which ejected him approximately 30 feet.

The driver of the pickup was flown to the hospital in critical condition. Officials say he was not wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

The cause of the collision was failure to yield from stop sign.