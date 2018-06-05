Police searching for men accused of kicking in door to Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a group of men suspected of breaking into an Oklahoma City man’s home.

On May 15, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of N.W. 87th St. following a reported break-in.

According to the police report, the victim told police that a group of men kicked in his front door and stole several televisions from his home.

In addition to evidence left at the scene, police say the victim’s doorbell camera also captured a few images of the alleged suspects.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.