Suspect in Amber Alert for 7-month-old Virginia girl captured, baby found safe

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- The suspect in an Amber Alert for a 7-month-old Virginia girl was captured in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon and the baby was found safe, police confirmed.

Sunday evening, police say Emma Grace Kennedy was abducted by her father, Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, from a gas station in Danville, Virginia.

Police said Kennedy, who was armed with a knife, assaulted the infant's mother before abducting the girl at the Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville at 7:55 p.m. Sunday.

According to WGHP, Virginia State Police said Monday evening that Carl Ray Kennedy may have been seen in the area of Seven Springs in Wayne County, North Carolina.

Tuesday afternoon, Kennedy was found at a trailer home park in Randolph County, North Carolina, WGHP reports.

Emma Grace Kennedy appears to be in good health and is being evaluated at a local hospital. The mother of the child has been notified.

Kennedy is a registered sex offender. Kennedy was convicted in 2014 of sexual battery, according to the NC Sex Offender Registry.