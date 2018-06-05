Sweet video: El Reno officer caught playing basketball with neighborhood children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - Officers across the country are sworn to protect and serve those in the community, and that promise sometimes takes officers to unexpected places.

Recently, Elizabeth Young says she was in her neighborhood when she saw an El Reno police officer stop to play basketball with a group of kids.

Master Patrol Officer James Ramey was shooting some hoops with a group of children in the neighborhood when Young started recording the game.

She posted the video to Facebook, and it has already been viewed more than 5,000 times.